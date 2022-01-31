Omicron transmission peak in Indonesia likely 3 times higher than Delta: official

The Indonesian government has estimated that the transmission peak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country could be three times higher than Delta based on experience in various countries, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday.

In a virtual press conference, Sadikin did not mention the specific number of peak cases of the third wave of COVID-19, expecting to occur from mid-February to early March, but he advised that people be aware of it and follow the health protocol.

“So we have to be ready and careful and on alert. There is no need to be surprised,” Sadikin said.

The minister also reminded that coronavirus patients with mild or moderate symptoms undergo self-isolation in their homes under doctors’ supervision by telemedicine and delivery of medicines, so that hospitals would not be overwhelmed by the surge in the number of patients.

Medical facilities could better treat coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, Sadikin added.

More than 20 million doses of the antiviral Favipiravir and Molnupiravir have been provided, and the scope of COVID-19 vaccinations has been expanded.

The government has decided to extend the public mobility restrictions, locally known as PPKM, outside Java and Bali to Feb. 14 to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. ■