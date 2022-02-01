Morocco to reopen consulate in Libya soon

An official Moroccan is preparing for the reopening of the Moroccan Consulate in Libya after an eight-year closure.

Following a series of meetings held last year, the joint Libyan-Moroccan Consular Committee has agreed on numerous issues, including facilitating the granting of visas for the nationals of both countries and launching direct flights.

Libya has been suffering from violence and insecurity since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Years of armed conflicts have led to the closure of most foreign missions and embassies in the country. ■