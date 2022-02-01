Oil spill in Ecuador pollutes protected Amazon area

An oil pipeline spill in Ecuador polluted the country’s protected area of the Cayambe Coca National Park, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition said Monday.

“The total area affected is 21,007.91 square meters, including 16,913.61 square meters within the protected zone and 4,094.3 square meters in the buffer zone of the protected area,” the ministry said in a press release.

The Cayambe Coca Ecological Reserve protects one of the country’s main water supplies. It is also home to numerous species of flora and fauna.

“Information was gathered to determine the damage to environment,” the ministry said.

A rockfall following heavy rains in the Piedra Fina zone on the border of Amazonian provinces of Napo and Sucumbios fell on the pipeline of the private crude transport company OCP Ecuador on Friday.

The ministry said the government is investigating OCP Ecuador, which could result in fines and sanctions. ■