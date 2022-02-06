Bundesliga front runners Bayern overpower Leipzig in five-goal thriller

Bayern Munich extended its lead to nine points after beating resilient Leipzig 3-2 after an own-goal from Josko Gvardiol at the 21st round on Saturday.

Both sides started offensively into the encounter. Leipzig’s Dani Olmo pulled wide from a promising position with 10 minutes played before Bayern’s Thomas Muller clinically opened the scoring following a rebound two minutes later.

Leipzig responded with attacks, but Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was on guard to deny Olmo in quick succession. The German international was hapless moments later after Konrad Laimer chipped the ball into the path of Andre Silva, who poked home from a tight angle to restore parity in the 27th minute.

The “Bavarians” remained unimpressed and thought they had retaken the lead, but Muller’s goal was revoked due to a foregone foul by Robert Lewandowski in the 36th minute.

The hosts eventually made it 2-1 on the scoreboards as Kingsley Coman’s pinpoint cross to the far and Lewandowski’s header caught Leipzig’s goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi flat-footed just before the break.

After halftime, Leipzig caught a perfect start into the second half after Laimer’s perfectly timed through ball found Christopher Nkunku, who kept his cool and put the leveler past Neuer in the 53rd minute.

The draw didn’t last long as Bayern bounced back after Leipzig’s defender Gvardiol deflected Serge Gnabry’s square pass into the wrong goal five minutes later.

Leipzig’s resistance was broken as the German record champions controlled possession to seal the 17th win of the season.

“It was an entertaining and intense game by both sides. Both teams could have grabbed the win. It could have been a draw as well. We weren’t patient enough and acted hastily. It is a crucial win nonetheless,” Bayern’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann said.

Elsewhere, struggling Augsburg returned to winning ways after shocking fourth-placed Union Berlin 2-0.

Cologne moved into the top six as the “Billy Goats” edged Freiburg on the sole goal from Anthony Modeste.

Eintracht Frankfurt increased Stuttgart’s relegation worries after clinching a 3-2 victory by courtesy on joker Aijdin Hrustic, who reaped a second-half brace.

Mainz secured a 2-0 win and inflicted Hoffenheim its overall fourth straight loss while Arminia Bielfeld played out a 1-1 stalemate with Borusia Monchengladbach.

Already on Friday, newly promoted Bochum held Hertha Berlin 1-1 on the road. ■