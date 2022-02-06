Cuba registers lowest daily COVID-19 count in weeks

Cuba reported on Saturday the lowest daily count of 1,380 COVID-19 cases in several weeks, raising the national count to 1,052,220.

The Ministry of Public Health said that four more related deaths were registered, bringing the nationwide tally to 8,431.

The central province of Ciego de Avila detected 171 new cases, the highest daily count, followed by Holguin with 164 and Matanzas with 163.

A total of 9.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 5.4 million have received a booster dose, according to the authorities.

The country’s national immunization program is carried out with Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus, all three Cuban-developed vaccines. ■