Russia sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 180,071 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise to date, taking the nationwide tally to 12,810,118, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The nationwide death toll increased by 661 to 335,414, while the number of recoveries increased by 59,583 to 10,569,271.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 18,856 new cases, taking its total to 2,495,891.

Around 85 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of vaccines and over 80 million had been fully vaccinated, according to data released on Friday.

The level of herd immunity in the country stood at 64.1 percent, the data showed. ■