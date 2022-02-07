Additional U.S. troops arrive in Poland

A plane carrying U.S. soldiers landed in southern Poland on Sunday, on U.S. President Joe Biden’s order to deploy additional U.S. troops to Poland, Romania and Germany this week, amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The 1,700 U.S. soldiers sent to Poland will operate in the country’s eastern-southern part, according to the Polish Defense Ministry.

Logistics, equipment and a handful of soldiers arrived on other planes on Friday and Saturday.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are growing as the Western countries are stepping up military maneuvers near the Russian borders.

Kiev and its Western allies have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border, further pointing to the possibility of an “invasion.” Moscow has denied such claims, adding that it had every right to mobilize troops within its borders and defend its national security. ■