S. Korea’s foreign reserves keep falling for 3rd month

South Korea’s foreign reserves kept falling for the third straight month due to the reduced conversion value of non-U.S. dollar assets, central bank data showed on Monday.

Foreign currency reserves came to 461.53 billion U.S. dollars at the end of January, down 1.59 billion dollars from a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

After reaching a record monthly high in October, the foreign reserves continued to slide for three months amid the lower conversion value of the non-dollar assets, the BOK said.

The country’s foreign reserves were composed of 409.07 billion dollars of securities, 27.77 billion dollars of deposits, 4.79 billion dollars of gold bullion, 15.29 billion dollars of special drawing rights and 4.61 billion dollars of the IMF position.

South Korea was the world’s eighth-largest holder of foreign reserves at the end of December, one notch up from a month earlier. ■