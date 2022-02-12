Jordan, Germany stress two-state solution as only political solution to Mideast peace

Jordan and Germany on Friday stressed that the two-state solution is the sole solution to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and maintain peace in the Middle East.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock called for intensified international efforts to bring the Palestinians and Israelis back to negotiating table at a joint press conference in Jordanian capital Amman.

They noted that Jordan and Germany are working towards the objective.

“We strongly believe that the two-state solution is the only solution to resolve the conflict,” Baerbock said, reiterating Berlin’s constant coordination with Amman on pushing for peace negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis.

The two ministers also stressed that the two countries enjoy strong relations in all fields and see eye-to-eye on several regional and international issues, including Syria, Yemen and Iran.

For his part, Safadi voiced appreciation for Germany as the second-largest donor to Jordan, explaining that Berlin’s assistance to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is immensely helping Jordan cope with the large number of refugees in the country.

With regards to the NATO-Russian tension over Ukraine, Baerbock said “there is a diplomatic effort underway on Ukraine, but the situation is still tense.”

Safadi said that any war in nearby Europe would have consequences on the region, voicing Jordan’s support to diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. ■