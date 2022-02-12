Oil prices jump amid geopolitical tensions

Oil prices surged on Friday as jitters remain over Ukraine.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March delivery added 3.22 U.S. dollars, or 3.6 percent, to settle at 93.10 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for April delivery increased 3.03 dollars, or 3.3 percent, to close at 94.44 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The market rally came as traders grew concerned over Russia-Ukraine tensions.

As uncertainty on the Russia-Ukraine border keeps growing, intensive diplomatic efforts are underway, aiming to resolve the tensions through peaceful settlement.

Oil prices also garnered some support after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that the gap between OPEC+ output and its target levels swelled in January.

“That shortfall is expected to deepen as some OPEC+ members struggle with production constraints, exacerbating market tightness,” the IEA said in its monthly report released on Friday.

For the week, the U.S. crude benchmark rose 0.9 percent, while Brent advanced 1.3 percent, based on the front-month contracts. ■