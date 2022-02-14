“Death on the Nile” tops North American box office on opening weekend

Mystery film “Death on the Nile” from 20th Century Studios took the top spot at the North American box office on its opening weekend with a three-day estimate of 12.8 million U.S. dollars, according to studio figures released by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

Adapted from the 1937 novel of the same name by British writer Agatha Christie, the latest adaptation of “Death on the Nile” reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit “Murder on the Orient Express,” which earned around 352 million dollars worldwide from ticket sales, including over 34 million dollars from China.

Directed by five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, the film stars Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, who, aboard a glamorous river steamer, carries out a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Branagh is joined by an all-star cast of suspects, including Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French and Gal Gadot.

“Death on the Nile” holds an approval rating of 66 percent based on 185 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Movie audiences gave it a “B” on CinemaScore. ■