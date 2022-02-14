Malta-China ties expected to be enhanced in 2022, says Maltese president

Malta and China have strengthened economic and cultural ties in recent years, and the relations are expected to be enhanced, said Maltese President George Vella here on Friday evening.

The two countries continue to sustain close cooperation and look forward to increased dialogue and collaboration, Vella said while meeting the Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai in an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Although situated in different parts of the globe, and presenting huge differences in terms of geographical size, GDP and population, Malta and China have always been “committed to respecting each other’s sovereignty, and culture, whilst exchanging best practices in full respect of universally shared values of tolerance and peace,” he added.

He believed that Maltese and Chinese peoples will have increased opportunities to interact, meet and learn from one another in the year 2022.

Vella said he will visit China later this year, adding that this visit will act as “a catalyst to enhance technical, diplomatic and commercial relations between our two countries.”

For his part, the Chinese ambassador said that over the past year, China and Malta conducted frequent high-level exchanges and political mutual trust became stronger.

Yu added that the two sides have witnessed the growth of bilateral trade against the pandemic, further cooperation under the “Belt and Road” Initiative, and deeper cultural exchanges.

China is ready to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries as a new starting point to strengthen traditional friendship, expand multilateral and bilateral cooperation and promote the China-Malta relations to a new level, said Yu. ■