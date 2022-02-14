Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: medics

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy was killed and 15 others were injured, three of them seriously, late on Sunday by Israeli soldiers during clashes in northern West Bank, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said the clashes broke out when an Israeli army force broke into Silat al-Harithiya, a town west of the West Bank city of Jenin, on Sunday night to demolish the house of Mahmoud Jaradat, a Palestinian who was arrested several weeks ago for carrying out attacks against Israel.

Dozens of Palestinians threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired back.

Israeli media reported that the Israeli army forces stormed the town to demolish four Palestinian houses, adding that fierce clashes broke out between the town’s residents and the Israeli soldiers.

Also on Sunday night, according to Israel’s Army Radio, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at an Israeli army checkpoint west of Jenin, and the soldiers fired back. No injuries were reported among the soldiers. ■