Voting for local elections underway in 3 Indian states

Voting for local elections is underway in three Indian states, namely Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, officials said Monday.

The voting which began in the morning in all poll-bound states will continue until 6:00 p.m. local time (12:30 pm GMT).

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voting will be completed in a single phase in Uttarakhand and Goa. However, Uttar Pradesh will be witnessing the second phase of the seven-phase staggered elections.

Authorities have made all the necessary facilities and security arrangements to ensure free and fair polling in the states.

“Reports pouring in from all the poll-bound states say voting is going on peacefully,” an election official said.

The election commission has focused on COVID-safe elections in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and new cases of the Omicron variant across the country.

“The COVID-19 patients, who are quarantined, will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll day at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities in strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate protocol,” the official said. “Proper mechanism of collection and disposal of waste or used gloves have been put in place at each polling station.”

In the ongoing election, there is tough competition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties, though all three states are ruled by the BJP.

The counting will take place on March 10. ■