Kuwait announces to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Kuwait decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the Kuwaiti government announced on Monday.

The government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said at a press conference that the government decided to allow conferences, events, weddings, meetings, and concerts to be held whether in open or closed areas as of Feb. 20, while adhering to health requirements.

Those unvaccinated people must provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours to enter malls, cinemas, and concerts, except for those under age 16, he added.

Regarding travel procedures, the government decided to cancel the requirement to obtain a negative PCR test result prior to and upon arrival in Kuwait for fully vaccinated citizens and residents, in addition to the cancellation of the home quarantine applied after arriving in the country, he noted.

For people with incomplete immunization, the government decided to cancel the PCR test before arriving, while being quarantined for 7 days with the possibility of ending the quarantine before that with a proof of negative PCR test, he said.

For unvaccinated people, a negative PCR test 72 hours before the flight is required, while home quarantine will be applied for 7 days after arrival and it will be ended on the seventh day with a negative PCR test, he added.

In addition, Kuwait’s government departments will resume work at full capacity starting from March 13, he said. ■