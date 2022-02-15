Morocco’s coast guards rescue 120 illegal immigrants

Morocco’s navy coast guards have rescued 120 illegal migrants during the weekend in the Mediterranean and Atlantic, the Moroccan military said.

The illegal immigrants, mostly sub-Saharans, including 21 women and 2 children, were on board several boats.

They received first aid on board, before being transported to the nearest ports of the North African country and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual procedures, it said.

Morocco has long been a transit country for African immigrants seeking to reach Europe. ■