Number of tourists in North Macedonia surges by half in 2021

The number of tourists in North Macedonia increased by over 50 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the country’s State Statistical Office (SSO) said on Monday.

The number of tourists in 2021 reached 702,463, up by 50.3 percent year-on-year, said a report published by SSO.

During this period, the number of domestic tourists increased by 16.9 percent, while the number of foreign tourists rose by 148.7 percent.

Meanwhile, there were 39,222 tourists in December 2021, of which 53 percent were domestic tourists and 47 percent were foreigners.

The number of nights spent in North Macedonia by tourists in December 2021 was 78,237, with 52.9 percent of nights spent by domestic tourists and 47.1 percent by foreign tourists. ■