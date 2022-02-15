Turkey kills 4 YPG members in northern Syria: ministry

Turkish security forces killed at least four members of Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Turkish military “neutralized” the YPG fighters when they attempted to “attack” Turkey’s Peace Spring zone, the ministry tweeted.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply “terrorists” killed, wounded, or captured in security operations.

Turkey’s forces and the YPG members often exchange fire on the Syrian border, and the tension has increased in the region since early January after the killing of three Turkish soldiers.

Turkish army killed a total of 316 “terrorists” since the beginning of this year in 18 domestic and cross-border operations, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Maj. Pinar Kara told reporters on Feb. 10.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019 and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities say the operations aim to eliminate terror threats against Turkey and provide a safe zone that will facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes. ■