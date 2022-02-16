Russian defense minister visits Syria on military cooperation

Visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday discussed such issues as Moscow’s military maneuvers in the Mediterranean, local media have reported.

Shoigu briefed Assad on the naval drills being conducted by the Russian military navy starting off the port of Syria’s coastal city of Tartous, where Russia maintains a military base, state news agency SANA reported.

He also discussed with Assad military cooperation on Syrian soil in terms of the war on terror groups, affirming Russia’s continued support for the Syrian government in this regard, said the report.

As to Western sanctions, Shoigu said Russia will continue to help the Syrian people to overcome the impacts of the sanctions and the “unjust embargo imposed on the country.”

Russia has deployed MiG-31K fighters, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and Tupolev Tu-22M long-range strategic bombers to its air base in Syria for maneuvers in the Mediterranean, according to local media. ■