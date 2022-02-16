Turkey’s Fatih drillship starts new mission in Black Sea: minister

Turkey’s ultra-deepwater drillship Fatih on Wednesday started its third mission in a new well in the Black Sea to explore more discoveries, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez announced.

Donmez said in a statement that the drilling ship would conduct its exploration activities in the Sakarya gas field at 5,000 meters below sea level in the Karasu-1 well.

According to the minister, Fatih’s new mission will last two and a half months.

Fatih has discovered 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the area since it first began its activities in 2020 in two other wells in the Sakarya gas field, which is located in the western Black Sea, approximately 175 km offshore the Zonguldak province.

Kanuni and Yavuz, Turkey’s two other drillships, have also been continuing their drilling and testing activities in the Black Sea. ■