Cases of leptospirosis, typhoid and dengue rise in Fiji

The cases of leptospirosis, typhoid and dengue fever have increased in Fiji since the beginning of this year.

According to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Fiji’s Ministry of Health said on Thursday that the island nation has so far reported 179 cases of leptospirosis, 30 cases of typhoid and 203 cases of dengue fever this year.

The ministry confirmed a total of 14 deaths from leptospirosis. Of these deaths, 12 were reported in the western part of the country.

The ministry said the cases of leptospirosis are above the expected figure for this time of the year in the western and central parts of the nation while the cases of typhoid are below the expected numbers for this time of the year.

While urging Fijians to seek medical care if they have recently had contact with floodwaters, mud, or animals, and develop symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, or headache, the ministry also called on people to boil drinking water and continue to practice basic hygiene measures.

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria that enter the body through skin or eyes, nose or mouth, especially when the skin is broken. Drinking contaminated water may also cause infection.

Outbreaks of leptospirosis are usually caused by exposure to contaminated water such as floodwaters.

In the Pacific island countries, the risk of contracting leptospirosis is high during summer due to higher rainfall and frequent flooding. ■