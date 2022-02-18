Finland to abandon remote working recommendation as COVID-19 cases level off

The Finnish Government has decided to end the national recommendation on remote working at the end of February, since the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) says the COVID-19 epidemic in the country has stabilized.

When the home-working recommendation ends on Feb. 28, companies will shift to a hybrid model of in-office and remote work.

Employers will be responsible for assessing levels of risk, and this should be based on hospital districts’ and health authorities’ analysis of the epidemiological situation. Employees must also be consulted.

In order to ensure health safety at work, hygiene and protection measures must continue to be observed, with STM recommending work arrangements that help reduce close contact among employees.

The ministry also said that the Omicron variant appears to be milder in populations with high vaccination coverage. People who are double vaccinated can be infected, but vaccination prevents more serious forms of the disease. Those infected with Omicron also need less hospital care, STM said.

However, while the COVID-19 epidemic has leveled off in the last couple of weeks, the need for hospital care has remained consistently high.

As of Wednesday, a total of 359 patients are in hospital with COVID in Finland, slightly more than a week ago. Meanwhile, 30 patients are in intensive care, with no change from last week.

So far in Finland, 88.7 percent of those aged 18 or older have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.1 percent have received at least two doses.

The third dose of the vaccine is recommended for all those aged over 18, but especially vulnerable people and those over 60.

The ministry also announced on Thursday that it has set up a working group to evaluate the preparedness of Finland’s social and health care system for possible further waves of the epidemic.

This group of experts will propose measures in line with the country’s “hybrid strategy,” which is aimed at stabilizing society, supporting aftercare and reconstruction, and preparing for an ongoing global pandemic. ■