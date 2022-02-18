India vaccinates over 80 pct of adult population against COVID-19

India has vaccinated over 80 percent of its adult population with both doses against COVID-19, said federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

“India is fast moving towards achieving the target of 100 percent vaccination,” the health minister tweeted.

According to the official data released by the federal health ministry on Friday morning, more than 1.7 billion vaccine doses had been administered till Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,780,235 on Friday, as 25,920 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry. ■