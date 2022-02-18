U.S. researchers pinpoint mechanisms associated with severe COVID-19 blood clotting

U.S. researchers have identified “rogue antibodies” that correlate with severe illness and may help explain mechanisms associated with severe COVID-19 blood clotting, according to a release of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday.

After studying blood samples from 244 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, a group of researchers at the NIH and other institutions found circulating antiphospholipid antibodies, which can be more common among people with autoimmune disorders, such as lupus.

However, these “autoantibodies,” which target a person’s own organs and systems, can also be activated in response to viral infections and activate other immune responses, according to the NIH.

The researchers compared the blood samples to those from healthy controls, and found the COVID-19 samples contained higher levels of the antibody IgG, which works with other immune cells to respond to immune threats.

Higher levels of IgG were also associated with COVID-19 disease severity, such as in patients who required breathing assistance, according to the NIH.

The researchers noted future studies could explore the potential benefits of screening patients with COVID-19 or other forms of critical illness for antiphospholipids and other autoantibodies and at earlier points of infection.

This may help identify patients at risk for extreme blood clotting, vascular inflammation, and respiratory failure, according to the NIH. ■