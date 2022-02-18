UN chief calls for de-escalation in Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that he is “deeply concerned” over the situation in Ukraine and appealed for de-escalation.

“I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about military conflict in Europe. I still think it will not happen. But if it did, it would be catastrophic,” Guterres said during his opening remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

“There is no alternative to diplomacy, and all issues including the most intractable must be addressed through diplomatic frameworks, and it is high time to seriously de-escalate,” he said.

“I am often asked whether we are in a new Cold War,” Guterres said. “My answer is that the threat to global security now is more complex and probably higher than at that time.”

The Munich Security Conference 2022 is being held on Feb. 18-20 as in-person meeting after convened virtually for the past edition, while the number of participants and events this year are cut by two thirds due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 30 heads of state and government, 100 ministers, and the leaders of many of the most important international organizations join the event, according to the organizer. ■