Israel “successfully” tests sea-based air defense system: ministry

Israel has “successfully” tested a new naval air defense system, the country’s Defense Ministry announced in a statement Monday.

The “C-Dome,” a sea-based version of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, was designed by Rafael Advanced Weapons Systems, a state-owned defense technology company, and is installed on a Sa’ar-6 corvette warship, according to the statement.

The C-Dome system intercepted “several advanced threats,” including rockets, cruise missiles, and drones, in a series of live-fire tests, reads the statement, which did not elaborate on the time of the test.

“The systems that we are developing as part of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array enable us to operate against Iranian proxies in the region and defend against their weapon systems, which are constantly being upgraded,” the statement quoted Defense Minister Benny Gantz as saying.

Gantz said that Israel would continue to “develop and upgrade” its capabilities, aiming to “maintain security superiority in the region.”

The “successful” live-fire test, according to the ministry, was “an important milestone” that demonstrates the operational capability of the Israeli Navy to defend Israel against “current and evolving threats.”

The system will be integrated into Israel’s multi-layer defense strategy, which already includes Iron Dome, a system designed to intercept short-range rockets and missiles. ■