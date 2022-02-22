U.S. dollar rises as traders eye Ukraine tensions

The U.S. dollar moved higher in late trading on Monday as market participants cautiously eyed updates concerning the Ukraine tensions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.03 percent at 96.0770.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.1325 U.S. dollars from 1.1337 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.3603 dollars from 1.3605 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to 0.7195 U.S. dollar from 0.7187 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 114.77 Japanese yen, lower than 115.08 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.9159 Swiss franc from 0.9211 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.2750 Canadian dollars from 1.2742 Canadian dollars. ■