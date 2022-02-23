EU and Allies Set Sanctions on Russia

By Nathan Morley

The European Union and its allies decided today to impose a set of economic sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s’ foray into Ukraine.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned last night that Brussels will take further action against Moscow if it continues to escalate the crisis.

She announced that leaders from across the 27 nation bloc had given their political consent to a new package of sanctions following its recognition of the independence of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The ‘calibrated measures’ will target banks that finance the Russian military apparatus and contribute to the destabilization of Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Russian government’s ability to raise capital on the EU’s financial markets will also be severely limited.

According to Josep Borrell, EU’s Foreign Policy chief, the package comprises sanctions against 351 members of the Russian State Duma who voted to recognize the two break-away regions.

Touching on the much-discussed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, von der Leyen applauded the German government decision to stop the project.

On Tuesday, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the suspension of the certification process of the natural gas pipeline citing Russia’s course of action over Ukraine.

“The situation today has fundamentally changed,” Scholz told journalists. “We will reassess the situation that has evolved over the past few days.”

Responding to the action, von der Leyen said the crisis showed that Europe was still too dependent on Russian gas. ‘We have to diversify our suppliers and massively invest in renewables. This is a strategic investment in our energy independence’.

Meanwhile in the UK, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three wealthy Russian businessmen.

However, many lawmakers and commentators who had been seeking immediate and firm action against Moscow said the response was soft.