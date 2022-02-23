Lebanon eases COVID-19 measures for travelers

Lebanon announced Tuesday that inbound travelers would be exempted from PCR tests if they got their last COVID-19 vaccine shots within six months.

Considering the recent decrease in the daily COVID-19 cases in the country, Health Minister Firas Abiad announced the decision at a press conference, the National News Agency reported.

The minister added that they have enough vaccines to fulfill the goal of raising the vaccination rate from 40 to 60 percent before the summer season began.

On the same day, Lebanon reported 3,978 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 1,053,252. ■