Palestinian boy killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Health Ministry

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was killed on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers in the central West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Mohammad Shehada, 14, was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the town of al-Khader near Bethlehem, said the ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that the boy was killed during clashes that broke out in the town between dozens of Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers.

There has been no response to the incident from the Israeli military.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said in a press statement that the Palestinian government condemned the killing of Shehada, adding that “killing the boy is a crime that violates international law.” ■