Tropical Cyclone Emnati storms toward Madagascar

Emergency services are on high-alert as Tropical Cyclone Emnati continues to lash seas off the southeast coast of Madagascar.

Its size has contracted overnight, but its speed of movement has accelerated (27km/h) as it continues its journey west-southwest.

According to local media, the storm should pass through the Atsimo Atsinanana and Anosy regions, then head out to sea, in the Mozambique Channel this afternoon.

It is the fourth tropical storm to hit the island in a month, bringing heavy rain and high winds.

“We are in a race against time to protect those who dealt with the fury of the first three extreme weather events from the impact of Emnati,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.

The United Nations says Emnati is the fifth extreme weather event this year, and fourth tropical storm to make landfall in Madagascar in one month.

Although it is the typhoon season in the Indian Ocean, it is rare to see four storms hitting the same country in the space of four weeks.

As of last night, the storm’s centre was just 40 km off the coast late and is forecast to cut across the southeast corner of Indian Ocean island’s southern tip.

The worst extreme weather was Tropical Cyclone Batsirai which killed more than 120 people.