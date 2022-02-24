Cyprus Disy leader: ‘I express my support for the Ukrainian people’

The head of the ruling DISY party in Cyprus, Averof Neofytou, has sent his support to Ukraine in a tweet Thursday morning.

In it, he unequivocally condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ‘It is unacceptable to experience war again in Europe’s neighborhood in the 21st century. As a country, a victim of invasion and ongoing occupation, we have no right to remain silent. I express my support for the Ukrainian people,’ he wrote.

Early Thursday, a series of explosions hit Ukraine’s largest airport Boryspil and several military objects in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law in the country.

In a video address, Zelensky said his country is under attack. According to the Interior Ministry, military depots and airfields in the capital were hit by missiles.

The country’s airspace was closed for civilian aircraft.