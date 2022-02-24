Explosions rock Ukraine’s key airport, military facilities: media

A series of explosions hit Ukraine’s largest airport Boryspil and several military objects in eastern and southern Ukraine early Thursday, according to Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said it was evacuating passengers and staff from Boryspil.

Media reports said there were also attacks in Kharkiv city in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border, in Kramatorsk town in the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Vasylkiv city near Kiev, in Dnipro city in central Ukraine as well as in the southern port city of Odesa. ■