Hong Kong stocks fell 734.68 points, or 3.11 percent to 22,925.60 points at the end of the morning session on Thursday.

Hang Seng index lost 392.25 points to open at 23,268.03 points, and once fell to as low as 22,857.86 points on Thursday morning. Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost over 3 percent, while Hang Seng TECH Index plummeted over 4 percent. Alibaba plunged more than 6 percent, and Tencent fell over 3 percent. ■