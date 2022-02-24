President of Cyprus: Russian action violates ‘sovereignty and territorial integrity’ of Ukraine

President of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiadis has made his first remarks on the Russian action in Ukraine.

Speaking in Dubai, he said he condemned actions that ‘violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country,’ reports Sigma.

He hopes to be at the European Council meeting tonight.

Earlier, head of the ruling DISY party in Cyprus, Averof Neofytou sent his support to Ukraine in a tweet. ‘It is unacceptable to experience war again, in Europe’s neighborhood, in the 21st century. As a country, the same victim of invasion and ongoing occupation, we have no right to remain silent. I express my support for the Ukrainian people,’ he wrote.

Early Thursday, a series of explosions hit Ukraine’s largest airport Boryspil and several military objects in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law in the country.

In a video address, Zelensky said his country is under attack. According to the Interior Ministry, military depots and airfields in the capital were hit by missiles.

The country’s airspace was closed for civilian aircraft.