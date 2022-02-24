Putin, Erdogan discuss Ukraine, security guarantees over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and security guarantees between Russia and the West.

With regard to Russia’s recognition of the two “republics” in east Ukraine’s Donbass, Putin noted “the Ukrainian authorities’ aggression in Donbass and their categorical refusal to implement the Minsk Agreements,” according to a Kremlin statement.

As for Moscow’s security proposals, Putin expressed his disappointment with the response from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as they ignored Russia’s legitimate concerns and demands.

The leaders agreed to continue Russian-Turkish contacts in various formats. ■