Turkey’s FM tests positive for COVID-19 again

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced Thursday that he tested positive for the COVID-19 again, only five days after his coronavirus test came out negative following his infection last week.

Cavusoglu made the statement during his official visit to Kazakhstan.

“After the test that I had in Kazakhstan came out positive, we held the strategic planning group meeting with my brother (Kazakh foreign minister) Mukhtar Tileuberdi via video conference as a precaution,” he tweeted.

On Feb. 16, Cavusoglu announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. His symptoms were mild and he planned to continue to work from home, the minister stated.

Four days later, the foreign minister tweeted on Feb. 19 that his COVID-19 tests had turned negative.

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases have been hovering around 80,000, according to the Turkish Health Ministry. ■