Orban inspects border post as people flee Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban checked a border station with Ukraine in east Hungary on Saturday and consulted with local authorities and border guards in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The war is next door, so we have to be very disciplined,” Orban said to journalists a few hundred meters away from Ukraine on the side of the road.

Currently, the flux of people leaving Ukraine was nothing like the migration wave of 2015, but Orban warned this could change in the future: “For the moment, the war is further back in Ukraine, but if the worst case scenario is to happen, it could spread to our immediate vicinity, and we will have to be even more disciplined.”

Orban informed that he consulted with local mayors and officials, and promised the central government would provide them with everything they should need.

A white tent was set up on the curb of the road to provide the arriving Ukrainian women and children with water, food and blankets.