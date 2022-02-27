Bundesliga front runners Bayern cement top spot with hard earned win over Frankfurt

Bayern Munich extended their lead atop the standings after substitute Leroy Sane provided the only goal of the match to see off resilient Eintracht Frankfurt at the 24th round of Bundesliga on Saturday.

Both sides stared offensively minded into the clash and traded attacks as Bayern youngster Jamal Musial headed over the target from promising position in the 10th minute before Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic pulled wide with only goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to beat five minutes later.

As the match progressed Bayern assumed control and kept Frankfurt’s defence busy but for all that Robert Lewandowski nodded narrowly wide while Frankfurt’s custodian Kevin Trapp neutralized shots from Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman in quick succession at the half hour mark.

The German record champions increased the pressure immediately after the break, and they should have opened the scoring at the hour mark, but Trapp got the better of Lewandowski following a one-on-one.

Trapp was hapless ten minutes later though when Kimmich’s defence splitting pass allowed Sane to break the deadlock with a low shot.

The “Eagles” threw every man up front and pressed frenetically for a late draw, but Bayern’s well positioned defence stood firm to establish a nine-point advantage in the standings.

“It is a vital win for us. I am really satisfied with the performance of my team. We should have scored more goals, but it is still an important win over a tough opponent,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, Bayern Leverkusen confirmed their third place after easing 3-0 past Arminia Bielefeld.

Freiburg climbed into the top four as the “Breisgauer” secured a 3-0 win to increase Hertha Berlin’s relegation worries.

Union Berlin returned to winning ways after reaping a 3-1 home-soil victory over ten-men Mainz.

Struggling Borussia Monchengladbach bounced back from two goals down to snatch a two-all draw with Wolfsburg.

Already on Friday, Hoffenheim recorded their third consecutive victory after moving 2-1 past winless Stuttgart. ■