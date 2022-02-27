Russia further isolated as SWIFT payments to be curtailed

The White House announced Saturday that the United States, joined by European nations and Canada, will remove some Russian banks from SWIFT, the payment system used for most international financial transactions.

This is a major move to escalate the West’s economic sanctions against Moscow for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The White House said in a joint statement that in concert with the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Canada, the United States is supporting the expulsion of “selected Russian banks” from SWIFT “within the coming days,” so as to “further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies.”