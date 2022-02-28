Israel assists manufacturers relying on Ukraine for raw materials

The Industries Association of Israel (MAI), the country’s largest employers’ organization, formed a special operations room on Sunday to assist Israeli manufacturers who rely on Ukraine for essential raw materials.

The operations room will help Israeli manufacturers to deal with the decline of raw materials supply from Ukraine, such as wheat and eggs, MAI said in a statement.

In 2021, the trade volume between Israel and Ukraine totaled 400 million U.S. dollars, with tens of millions of dollars in indirect trade through other countries, the statement said.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian businessmen have reported to MAI a decline in their products and services, according to the statement.

The association is also seeking solutions to ensure the continuity of Israeli business operation in Ukraine, it said.

Israeli economic activity in Ukraine focuses on the operation of programming and R&D facilities for Israeli software companies, which employ more than 20,000 programmers, engineers, and other high-tech workers, it added.

One of the solutions being considered is to relocate the employees to neighboring countries or to Israel, according to the statement. ■