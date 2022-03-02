Japan’s Toyota restarts all domestic operations after cyber attack

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday said operations at all of its domestic plants had been resumed after being suspended a day earlier due to one of its suppliers being hit by a cyber attack.

The Nagoya-based automaker said that after it had restored its production data system it restarted operations at 14 of its suspended assembly plants.

The system data was connected to one of its domestic suppliers of plastic parts, Kojima Industries Corp., which had experienced equipment glitches.

Toyota said Wednesday that the computer system failure at Kojima had not yet been completely fixed.

Kojima Industries confirmed its computer server system had suffered a virus attack.

The parts supplier said a message of a threatening nature was also found, raising suspicions the firm had been attacked by ransomware.

Kojima Industries, staffed by roughly 1,600 workers, made the government aware of the attack and contacted the police.

On Saturday evening, the supplier’s servers stopped working, it was reported.

Toyota said that shuttering its operations for the day affected the output of roughly 13,000 vehicles, which equates to about 5 percent of its monthly production.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a press briefing on the matter Tuesday that an investigation has been launched into the Toyota-linked cyber attack. ■