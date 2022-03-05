Austria’s GDP grows 4.5 pct in 2021

Austria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.5 percent year-on-year in real terms in 2021 to 403.4 billion euros (440.2 billion U.S. dollars), Statistics Austria said here on Friday.

The country’s economic expansion last year was driven by growth in almost all sectors, said Tobias Thomas, director general of Statistics Austria.

The manufacturing sector registered the strongest annual growth of 8.7 percent, while the sectors of business-related services and trade rose 7.7 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.

However, accommodation and gastronomy shrank by 15.9 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown measures.

Thomas said Austria’s economy last year failed to return to pre-pandemic levels. The country’s GDP in 2021 was 97.4 percent of that in 2019. ■