Denmark, UK sign declaration to strengthen military cooperation

Denmark and the United Kingdom inked a declaration on Friday that will strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was drawn up by Denmark’s Minister of Defense Morten Bodskov and his visiting UK counterpart Ben Wallace, during a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

It will ensure that “we will have a much stronger, practical exercise collaboration around the Baltic region and the Baltic Sea,” said Bodskov.

Denmark and the United Kingdom are both members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) defense alliance and the JEF, a NATO-based emergency force comprised of eight NATO countries as well as Sweden and Finland.

“NATO is at the heart of our common security structure. This is basically about an addition to NATO. A practical exercise collaboration,” said the Danish minister.

The declaration came in the context of a joint JEF military exercise based in Denmark since the end of February, which Bodskov described as a demonstration of “unity, stability, and security in our region.”

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultvist, who was also in Copenhagen on Friday for the JEF meeting, will take part in the military exercise alongside the Danish frigate and Swedish corvette. ■