Greece posts 8.3 pct GDP growth in 2021

In 2021, Greece’s gross domestic product (GDP) in terms of volumes was 181 billion euros (197.6 billion U.S. dollars) against 167.1 billion euros in 2020, an increase of 8.3 percent, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Greece’s economy grew by 7.7 percent year-on-year and by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The main drivers of annual growth were consumer spending (8.8 percent), private investments (24.1 percent) and exports (24.1 percent).

“In the midst of an adverse environment, the Greek economy recovered strongly in 2021, covering almost all the losses of 2020,” said Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Adonis Georgiadis, minister of development and investments, in a joint e-mailed press statement.

However, they added that this positive development is now “clouded by the new international environment of high uncertainty and insecurity that eats up the citizens’ disposable income and significantly burdens households,” pledging further efforts to address the new challenges. (1 euro = 1.09 U.S. dollars) ■