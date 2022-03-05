U.S. oil logs highest finish since 2008 on supply fears

Oil prices spiked on Friday as the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine kindled fears about energy supply disruptions.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery added 8.01 U.S. dollars, or 7.4 percent, to settle at 115.68 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish since September 2008.

Brent crude for May delivery increased 7.65 dollars, or 6.9 percent, to close at 118.11 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, the highest settlement since February 2013.

The oil rally came as the news regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict is still dominating the developments on the markets.

As the fighting continues, the West has imposed further sanctions and more and more Western companies are withdrawing from Russia.

Concerns about energy supplies persist and markets remain correspondingly nervous, You-Na Park-Heger, analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Friday in a note.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, announced on Wednesday that it would stick to existing plans for a modest oil output increase of 400,000 barrels per day in April, despite supply fears amid the Ukraine crisis.

“OPEC+ has drawn criticism for its decision to entirely disregard the war in Ukraine during its meeting on Wednesday,” as the production hike it decided “will hardly prove sufficient to reassure the oil market,” said Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research.

For the week, the U.S. crude benchmark spiked 26.3 percent, while Brent soared 25.5 percent, based on the front-month contracts. ■