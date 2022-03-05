UN launches low-emission transport project in Lebanon

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Friday launched a project aimed at promoting low-emission and environmentally sound transport systems in Lebanon, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Dubbed “Lebanon Sustainable Low-emission transport systems,” the project is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), in cooperation with Lebanon’s ministries, NNA said.

The UNDP inaugurated its project from the city of Byblos, which was chosen because of the efforts made by its municipality to preserve the environment, by launching the “Solar Powered-Electric Public Bus” project, through which a solar energy system will be installed in the municipality building, which will be used to charge the bus designated for shared transportation in the city.

Lebanon suffers from severe air pollution mainly caused by the transport sector in the country. ■