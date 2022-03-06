Israel to fully restore flights to Dubai after month-long cutback over security dispute

Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to restore Israeli flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai to the previous levels, after nearly a month of cutback because of a dispute over airport security in Dubai.

The move was made possible since the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) and the Dubai authorities concerned have settled the security arrangements, the ISA said in a statement.

Without the latest settlement, all flights operated by Israeli airlines El Al, Israir and Arkia on the route would stop from March 8 according to a previous ISA order.

“We welcome the resolution of the aviation crisis and will return immediately to operate on a regular basis of three to four daily flights to Dubai,” Israeli flagship carrier El Al said.

In early February, the three airlines were required to reduce their flight frequency on the route from multiple flights per day to three flights per week because of the security dispute between ISA and the Dubai authorities.

Since Israel and the UAE signed the groundbreaking normalization deal in September 2020, the Gulf Arab state has become a favored destination for Israeli tourists, especially with the opening of a nonstop route. ■