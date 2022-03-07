Egypt’s anti-drug fund cuts abuse rates

Egypt has reduced the drug abuse rate among governmental employees to 1.7 percent, down from 8 percent in 2019, thanks to a slew of measures implemented by the government to combat drug abuse in government institutions.

Egypt’s Fund for Drug Control and Treatment of Addiction (FDCTA) had randomly tested about 400,000 employees in the country’s government offices, and discovered the rate of drug abuse among government employees had significantly decreased.

According to the official, the 1.7 percent drug abuse rate among government employees in Egypt is lower than the national average of 5.9 percent, while the country’s drug addiction rate is nearly 2.4 percent.

In Egypt, the age group most vulnerable to drug abuse is between 15 and 25 years old, and the age group most likely to seek treatment is between 25 and 35 years old, he said.

To combat drug abuse, the FDCTA, which belongs to the Ministry of Social Solidarity, has adopted a number of preventative and monitoring measures, while at the same time provided treatment or rehabilitative services to drug users.

The FDCTA has recruited 32,000 young people to prevent drug abuse across Egypt, initiating awareness programs in schools, youth centers, cultural palaces, and youth camps, he said.