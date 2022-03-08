Bulgarian GDP grows by 4.2 pct in 2021

Bulgarian gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.2 percent year-on-year in 2021 in real terms, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the country’s National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The nominal value of the GDP for 2021 was 132.744 billion BGN, or 80.227 billion U.S. dollars using the average annual exchange rate of 1.654612 BGN for 1 dollar, the NSI said.

Bulgaria’s per capita GDP was 19,268 BGN, the NSI said.

Meanwhile, the gross value added (GVA) at current prices amounted to 115.419 billion BGN, and in real terms it increased by 3.6 percent compared to 2020, the NSI said.

According to the statistics, the industry’s relative share in GVA of the national economy was 26.5 percent, while the service sector and agriculture created 69.2 percent and 4.3 percent of the total GVA, respectively.

Bulgaria’s GDP declined by 4.4 percent year-on-year in 2020, and grew by 4.0 percent in 2019 and 2.7 percent in 2018. ■